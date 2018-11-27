Lake Valley Fire Protection District board member retires

MEYERS, Calif. — A long-time member of the Lake Valley Fire Protection District Board of Directors has retired after 35 years of service.

The district and the Lake Valley Firefighters Association extended its appreciation to Dave Huber on Wednesday following his retirement.

Huber began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1983, according to the district. He worked as a volunteer for several years before becoming a board member in 1990.

As a director Huber helped the district start the Cal Tahoe Emergency Services Operations Authority ambulance program.

"In his role as a director, he has served the district with the same level of integrity, dedication, and commitment as when he first began his career. His extensive knowledge on the district's history has been invaluable in helping the district make sound decisions for the benefit of our constituents. His direction and leadership will be greatly missed," read a statement issued by the district.

Gary Moore will replace Huber on the board. He will be sworn in at the Dec. 12 board meeting.