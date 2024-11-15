Lake Valley Fire Protection District welcomes El Dorado County funded Squad 7 to enhance emergency response capability

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Valley Fire Protection District is proud to announce the addition of Squad 7, a newly commissioned 2022 Ford F550 Type 6 fire engine, built by Hi-Tech Fire Apparatus in Oakdale, CA. Designed for agility and high functionality, Squad 7 enhances the District’s ability to serve the community with improved maneuverability and specialized response capabilities.

Squad 7’s innovative design features a lightweight, corrosion-resistant polymer body and an advanced transmission driven fire pump paired with a 400-gallon water tank. Equipped to handle both wildland and vehicle fires, Squad 7’s high-capacity pump ensures quick, effective responses to a range of emergencies. Its compact build and tight turning radius allow it to navigate difficult environments, including busy roadways and snow-packed mountain areas, where larger Type 1 engines may struggle.

“The new Type 6 fire engine addresses concerns raised by our community regarding winter response times and congested traffic days,” said LVFPD Chief Chad Stephen. “We’re grateful to El Dorado County for their partnership in securing funding through the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) to make this resource available to our community.”

Squad 7’s versatility enables it to provide critical assistance well beyond LVFPD boundaries, including along the Highway 50 corridor and into the El Dorado County Fire District, reaching as far as Wrights Lake. With its full array of life-saving equipment, Squad 7 also supports mutual aid efforts alongside the CTESOA JPA ambulance resources in Eastern Alpine County and the Kirkwood Ski Area, meeting the needs of residents and tourists alike.

In addition to its firefighting capabilities, Squad 7 is outfitted to handle a diverse range of rescue operations, including high and low-angle rope rescues, ice and swift water rescues, winter rescues, and advanced life support (ALS) functions. The vehicle is also prepared for auto extrication, wildland and structural firefighting, giving LVFPD enhanced flexibility and response capabilities across multiple emergency scenarios.

“We’re very excited to introduce the 2022 Hi-Tech Type 6 to the Lake Valley Fire Protection District,” said Fleet Manager and Fire Mechanic Andrew Sessions. “It brings the right mix of advantages and capabilities for our ever-changing community and environment. Squad 7 is now fully operational and available to serve the District and its extended response areas.”

The Lake Valley Fire Protection District serves the residents and visitors of Meyers, Lake Tahoe and surrounding communities with fire, rescue, and emergency medical services. We are dedicated to ensuring public safety through preparedness and community partnership.