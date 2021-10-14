Lake Valley Fire to discuss Caldor response, plans moving forward at Thursday meeting
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Valley Fire Protection District will discuss its response to the Caldor Fire and strategic planning moving forward at its meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
The board is inviting the public to comment and is also taking questions at 530-577-3737.
The meeting will be held at Lake Valley Fire Station No. 7, at 2211 Keetak St., in Meyers.
