Lake Valley Fire responds to blaze at Sierra House

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Valley Fire Protection District responded early Monday morning to a fire at Sierra House Elementary School.

Officials said faulty heat tape caused some smoke and sparking but the damage was isolated to the gutter.

There were no injuries or other damage to the building.

Lake Valley Fire Battalion Chief Chad Stephen said the incident is not related to the fire in 2018 or the construction that followed that fire.

“There is no cause for concern,” Stephen said for parents whose kids will possibly be able to return to in person learning at the end of January.

Shannon Chandler, Lake Tahoe Unified School District public information officer, said an electrician is replacing the remaining heat tape to prevent any other incidents.

Because learning is taking place online, school continued as usual for Sierra House students.