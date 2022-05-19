Lake wind advisory: Dry, cold front to usher in strong winds, cooler temps

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A dry cold front enters the Lake Tahoe region today that will bring cooler temperatures and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasts through 8 p.m. for western sustained winds in the 15 to 25 mph range that could reach up to 40 mph on the lake and 50 mph on ridgetops.

The lake will be choppy with waves up to 4 feet. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should consider staying off the water until conditions improve.

The NWS is forecasting high temps on Thursday to range between 66-76 and dropping to the low to mid 20s overnight.

The highs will drop on Friday to about 55 and Saturday will be about 65 and even warmer on Sunday. Sunny and clear skies are expected Friday through the weekend. The high temperatures are expected to get warmer next week.