Lake wind advisory for Tahoe; Wind chill ‘dangerous’ in High Sierra

A view of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday from Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds, “hit and miss” snow showers and chilly temps are on tap for Lake Tahoe Tuesday into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and lasts for 18 hours, through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, for northeast winds in the 15-25 mph range with stronger gusts up to 40 mph. The wind could create waves up to 4 feet leading to hazardous conditions for small boats. Stronger wind gusts are possible at higher elevations.

The service said light hit and miss snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday and those traveling in the mountains should check road conditions before heading out by calling 511 or visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

High temps will struggle to get above freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday and wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times, the service said. The high temps will rebound starting Thursday and through the President’s Day holiday weekend with no precipitation expected.

“It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra tonight with wind chills of minus-20 to minus-30 degrees,” the service said in a special statement. “Bundle up and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.