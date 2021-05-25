Lake wind advisory in effect Tuesday at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Southwest winds could make for good surfing conditions on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore, but officials advise against heading out onto the lake and have issued an advisory.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Tuesday morning issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts through 6 p.m.

Winds are expected to be in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts up to 35 mph that could cause waves to reach up to 4 feet.

The service advises against going onto the lake in a small boat, kayak or paddle board until conditions improve.

The service is forecasting a high of 60 for Tuesday with an overnight low about 37.





The forecast warms on Wednesday and Thursday to about 66 with lows in the lower 40s.

A 5-10 mph remains for Wednesday but gusts are expected to reach 25 mph on Thursday.