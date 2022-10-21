Lake wind advisory issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Expected strong winds from an incoming cold front have led to a lake wind advisory Friday afternoon at Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday morning issued the advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through noon Saturday.
Southwest winds will be sustained in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts up to 45 mph. Waves are expected to reach up to 4 feet. Gusts on ridges around Lake Tahoe could reach up to 90 mph which has also led to a fire weather watch and power outage watch from NV Energy.
Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards are advised to stay off the water until conditions improve.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.