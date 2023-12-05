Lake wind advisory issued for Wednesday

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The National Weather Service Reno Office has issued a lake wind advisory starting Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and waves 2 to 4 feet for Lake Tahoe,” the advisory states.

NWS recommends small boats, kayaks and paddle boards that are prone to capsizing and to remain off of the lake until conditions improve.

Rain and snow are also headed to the Basin.

Starting around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, rain is likely to hit the Truckee/Tahoe area, turning to snow around 4 p.m.

“The Tahoe Basin has a 10-30% chance of 1-3 inches, with some higher peaks in the northern Sierra looking at a 15-25% chance of 6 inches,” a NWS report stated.

According to OpenSnow , snow levels may start at 7000ft on Wednesday but could drop down to 5000-6000ft on Thursday.

While snow is not expected for Friday, temperatures will remain low, with a low of 16 degrees and a high of 35 degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow over the weekend.

OpenSnow expects a dry pattern following this storm into mid-December.