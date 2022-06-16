Lake wind advisory on Thursday; Cooler temps, showers in weekend forecast for Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning from Zephyr Cove. | Provided/Alertwildfire.org



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One more day of above average temperatures, with gusty winds, is expected on Thursday before another cold low pressure system brings back cooler breezes and rain showers for the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasts through 9 p.m. Southwest winds are expected to range between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind on Sierra ridges could reach 100 mph.

The lake is expected to be rough with waves up to 4 feet which will make small boats, kayaks and paddle boards prone to capsizing. Officials advise staying off the lake until conditions improve.

The high for Thursday is expected to be in the upper 70s before dropping to about 60 on Friday with gusty winds. The service may issue another lake wind advisory with wind gusts forecast to reach up to 35 mph that will last through the evening.

Saturday features more strong winds with a 30% chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms entering the forecast with snow levels about 7,500 feet. The high will be in the mid 50s before dropping to about freezing overnight. Southwest winds are expected to be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 64.