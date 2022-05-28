Lake wind advisory Saturday at Tahoe; Memorial Day will be sunny, calm, cool

A view of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore Saturday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Saturday may not be the best day to get out on Lake Tahoe, especially small watercraft.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued another lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts for 12 hours. The service also had an advisory on Friday.

West winds are expected to range from 20-30 mph with gusts reaching up to 45-50 mph which may create waves up to 4 feet. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and officials advise staying off the water until conditions improve. Gusty winds may also affect travel and lead to restrictions on valley highways.

Conditions should somewhat improve on Sunday and Memorial Day looks favorable, if a bit cool.

Saturday is starting out dark and damp from rain overnight in South Lake Tahoe, but the service is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 59 to go along with the wind gusts. There is a 30% chance of showers before midnight with the snow level dropping from 8,700 feet to 6,700 after midnight, but the service said very limited accumulations are expected.

The gusty winds will continue into Sunday, but not as strong, and the chance of showers disappears. It will be sunny with a high near 60 with sustained winds in the 5-10 mph range with gusts up to 20 mph.

Memorial Day will be sunny, the winds will be mild, but the expected high temperature of 58 will be about 10 degrees below seasonal averages.