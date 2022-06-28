Lake wind advisory Tuesday afternoon for Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Tuesday morning from Snow Valley Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds are expected Tuesday afternoon making conditions less than ideal to be on Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. and lasts for six hours.

Southwest winds are expected to range between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 that could make waves up to 3 feet making conditions treacherous for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

The winds will be strong and the high temperature, in the mid 80s, will be a few degrees above normal for the time of year.

On Wednesday winds are expected to reach up to 25 mph and up to 20 mph on Thursday.

The high temps are expected to be in the low 80s through Thursday before cooling down to seasonal norms on Friday and Saturday and dropping to the low 70s on Sunday.

No precipitation is in the forecast through the weekend.