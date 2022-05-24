Lakefront home on Tahoe’s West Shore listed for $23 million

The 4,500-square-foot lodge-style home is located at 8747 Lakeside Drive in Rubicon Bay.

Provided/Dave Donnelly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – A lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore has hit the market for $23.3 million.

Corcoran Global Living’s Amie Andres and Craig McLochlin are the listing agents for the 4,500-square-foot lodge-style home at 8747 Lakeside Drive in Rubicon Bay.

The custom-built home was constructed in 2008 and features state-of-the art craftsmanship throughout.

The lot is on three-quarters of an acre and includes a private sandy beach, protected by rock jetties on both ends, two buoys and is situated to capture panoramic lake, mountain and forest views. The residence includes four ensuite bedrooms and an additional half bath, a massive great room, family room, den, chef’s dream kitchen, in-floor radiant heat, soaring ceilings, hand-milled open fir trusses, beautifully manicured landscaping and refined finishes in every room.

Provided/Dave Donnelly

The curved walnut staircase with wrought-iron railing leads from the open-concept first floor to the equally spacious and gracious second level.

Rubicon Bay is convenient to skiing, South Shore casinos and is right around the corner from Meeks Bay with its wide variety of recreational opportunities. This quiet and secluded community features a broad range of home styles from classic to modern, all with a nod to the luxury one has come to expect in lakeside dwellings.

“This is an exceptional property on so many levels from its expansive floor plan to the breath-taking views,” said Andres and McLochlin in a statement. “The whole property is replete with upscale amenities and finishing touches. It begs to be seen.”

Source: Corcoran Global Living