Lakefront, Italian dining options open in Incline Village

The Nest Bar & Grill offers a lakefront dining experience.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — New dining options have opened on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.

A lakefront restaurant, The Nest Bar & Grill, and a seasonal Italian food concept called Dondero’s, which is available throughout the summer, has opened in the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village.

The resort’s Cutthroat’s Saloon is also debuting a new dining menu.

“We are very excited to introduce The Nest Bar & Grill and Dondero’s restaurant at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe,” said Tyler Stirrett, director of operations at Hyatt. “The new outlets will complement and enhance the incredible dining experience already available on-site, and we look forward to welcoming our guests and local residents for an unforgettable meal backdropped by our beautiful location here in North Lake Tahoe.”

The Nest Bar & Grill is located on the resort’s private beach near Lone Eagle Grille. The open-air seating showcases the location with panoramic views of the lake. It provides lunch service between noon-5 p.m. and dinner service between 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Nest Bar & Grill menu features a selection of beach-inspired fare including gourmet burgers, pork belly and kimchi tacos, breaded crispy chicken tenders, and a variety of house-made salads and starters ranging from ahi tuna poke bowls to spicy Thai seafood salad.

The restaurant serves a variety of signature cocktails reflective of the lakefront setting including the “Tahoe Rita,” “Tahoe Tonic,” “Lakeside Lemonade,” “Sierra Sunrise,” and others. Diners can also enjoy a dessert selection of a Meyer Lemon Pie with raspberry coulis and fried banana and milk chocolate bread pudding with Tahitian vanilla sauce anglaise.

Dondero’s will be available in its Sierra Cafe nightly between 5-9 p.m. throughout the summer. The menu features a variety of antipasti and zuppa ranging from pancetta with bison meatballs and heirloom tomato gazpacho, as well as entree selections including pasta Bolognese, ravioli all primavera, risotto al gamberi, and more.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of house-made pizzas including the quatro formaggi, margherita, capriccios, Italian sausage and pepperoni, and white chicken pizza. Reservations can be made by visiting https://www.exploretock.com/donderos-at-sierra-cafe .

Additionally, the resort’s Cutthroat’s Saloon is providing an updated menu. The new dining options include a house-made baked pretzel served with spicy white cheddar cheese and honey Dijon sauces, loaded saloon nachos topped with braised chipotle chicken or slow-cooked beef machaca, brisket grilled cheese, and several gourmet soups and salad options. Guests can also select from a variety of craft sandwiches, tacos, burgers, and several house-made pizza options ranging from traditional pepperoni to buffalo chicken toppings.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.