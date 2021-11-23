Lakefront property at Tahoe sells for $47.5 million
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A lakefront estate on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore has sold for a whopping $47.5 million.
The sale is the third highest for a residential lakefront property on record within the Lake Tahoe region, according to a press release from Chase International who represented the buyer.
The gated property at 859 Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and 11,843-square feet and has lake views throughout the home.
The 1.39-acre lot is wrapped with exquisite landscaping and includes 150 feet of lakeshore.
Clif Chase represented the buyer and the seller was represented by Tracey Cutler from Corcoran Global Living, according to realtor.com.
The sale was recorded on Nov. 10.
The release said that in 1998 the company’s founder, Shari Chase, represented the $50 million sale of the historic Thunderbird Lodge on the East Shore which still stands as the highest priced Lake Tahoe lakefront real estate transaction to date.
