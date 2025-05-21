Lakefront property listed for nearly $20 million

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – An exceptional, first-time-on-the-market lakefront offering has debuted in the Dollar Point enclave. Panorama Shores represents an unrivaled luxury opportunity with 6,348 square feet of architectural distinction, superior location, and private amenities.

Co-listed by Craig Miller and Katherina Haug of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for $19,750,000, the team is known for representing legacy properties.

3280 Edgewater Dr Provided / Vance Fox & Photo-Tecture

“This home will establish new sales records for Dollar Point, Lake Tahoe,” Haug said. “The most recent lakefront sale in the area, which we listed at $12.9 million, ultimately sold for $16.5 million after a vigorous bidding war, demonstrating the continued high demand for one-of-a-kind Tahoe properties.”

Unrivaled Location & Design

Ensconced on an original stretch of Dollar Point, Panorama Shores includes two private buoys, approximately 90 feet of lake frontage, offering uninterrupted panoramic lake views extending across the expanse of Lake Tahoe.

As Miller stated, “The home’s proximity to Olympic Valley, Northstar, and Truckee Airport — accommodating private jet services — appeals to high-net-worth buyers seeking both seclusion and accessibility.”

The walkable proximity to Tahoe City’s vibrant town center with fine dining, family activities, and events further enhance the desirability of this offering.

Designed by Rick Thompson of Sagan Design Group and completed in 2016, this residence integrates wood, steel, and glass, creating a contemporary yet organic aesthetic. The owners, contractors, and designers collaborated on every detail — what Thompson calls an exercise in ‘transparency’ — blending the home with its natural surroundings. Featuring six bedroom suites, four of which are lakefront, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and an oversized two-car garage, on a 25,195-square-foot lot, there is a sense of flow and duality of spaces.

Interior Spaces That Inspire

Panorama Shores breaks from traditional Tahoe architecture, instead embracing a sexy, modern, and positive vibe that hums across its three levels of living space. Interior designer Vivian Soliemani emphasized light and openness, from the culinary space with Mahogany butcher block island to the cleverly designed children’s bunkroom. Retractable glass doors open to lakefront terraces with multiple seating nooks, a 12-person jacuzzi, and beach access.

Haug shared, “From oak planks sourced from an 1800’s tobacco barn, to engineering and installing the steel-framed staircase, the design team poured years of thought and care into shaping a home that inspires connectivity and creativity. At every turn, a new stage is set to reveal Tahoe’s crystal waters in summer and snow-capped majesty in winter, capturing the essence of each season.”

Easily accommodating daily life, Panorama Shores offers an executive office for remote work, dual elevators, theater, and a temperature-controlled, 500-bottle wine room. A fitness center, steam shower, and 12-person hot tub include direct lake access for those who enjoy a refreshing (and ambitious) Lake Tahoe cold plunge.

Innovative Technology

The home’s Savant system gives owners seamless control of security, lighting, climate, and entertainment — tech that will impress any enthusiast.

“This residence really delivers on technology,” says Miller. “It offers luxury buyers the simplicity they want for their Tahoe lifestyle: comfort and efficiency at the touch of a button.”

Provided / Vance Fox & Photo-Tecture

Dollar Point: A Coveted Community

Dollar Point is one of northshore Lake Tahoe’s most sought-after communities. Amenities include: sandy beach, pier, tennis courts, swimming pool, a clubhouse, and walkable access to downtown Tahoe City. With only 40 of its 500 homes enjoying direct lakefrontage, opportunities to own a newly constructed, turn-key property of this caliber are rare.

“For generations, Lake Tahoe’s natural wonders have attracted families worldwide. Today’s lakefront buyers have built family legacies through the technology sector, venture capital, agriculture, energy, and beyond. Lakefront ownership is the epitome of Tahoe living, and we’re honored to work with inspiring entrepreneurs shaping its future,” Haug said.

Panorama Shores is more than just a home — it is a legacy of refined living, an invitation to experience Lake Tahoe’s natural splendor in a setting of unparalleled elegance.