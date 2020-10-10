Lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore hits market for $44 million

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A 1.2-acre lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore is on the market with a hefty price tag.

“Spirit of the Lake,” a 4-bedroom, seven bathroom, 11,843-square foot, featuring 150 feet of lake frontage and a seven-car garage in Incline Village, is on sale for $44,000,000.

The house was built in 2006 by philanthropists Dean and Dr. Madylon Meiling. Dean Madylon grew PIMCO into one of the largest investment managers, actively managing more than $1.92 trillion.

Dr. Meiling founded Classical Tahoe; a world-class celebration of the arts that enriches the cultural, educational, and community vitality of Lake Tahoe according to its mission statement.

The house has a 35-foot ceiling and good acoustics and Dr. Meiling used to host musicians for live performances.

Windermere Prestige Properties located in Henderson, Nev., has listed the property and said it is the only lakefront property for sale at Tahoe.