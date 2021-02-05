Lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore sells for $31.5 million
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore has sold for $31.5 million.
The 8,694 square feet house has six levels, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sweeping views of the lake and surrounding mountains.
The near half-acre lot in Crystal Bay includes 98 feet of lake frontage, a pier, a boat-lift, equipment building and two permitted buoys.
The modern-style home, designed by architect Mark Dziewulski, features a six story glass staircase at its center, and also a glass elevator to avoid climbing six flights of stairs.
Each of the levels has a distinct purpose. One flooris is a dedicated master suite that includes a library, a bedroom-sized bathroom and a gallery closet, while another is a private guest suite.
The main living area has a living room and a dining room, each with a fireplace. The gym and spa include a Jacuzzi, shower and steam room.
Janet O’Donnell, of Corcoran Global Living in Incline Village, was the selling agent.
Source: Corcoran Global Living
