Lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore listed for $9.5 million

Corcoran has listed a lakefront property in Meeks Bay for $9.5 million.

Provided/Corcoran Global Living

MEEKS BAY, Calif. — A custom lakefront property on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore has hit the market for $9.5 million.

The Moore Team, from Corcoran Global Living’s Tahoe City North office, recently listed the luxury property at 8209 Meeks Bay Avenue in Meeks Bay.

The home was designed and constructed in 2012 by the award-winning firm, Griggs Custom Homes, Inc. to the discerning specifications and needs of a long-time senior tech executive, said a Corcoran news release.

The property blends design, classic mountain timber-frame style, and seamlessly integrated technology for the modern executive who is looking to indulge in Lake Tahoe living.

The lot chosen for this home overlooks the sand beach of Meeks Bay with the historic Kehlet Mansion sitting directly across the bay, in view.

Even with Lake Tahoe’s low water levels this year, the deep-water private pier still welcomes boats onto the boat lift on the east side or the articulating catwalk on the west. There is also two permitted buoys.

The main home sitting above the deep-water pier was designed to offer the best of both worlds in entertaining, as well as in privacy. The lake level of the home is dedicated to fun, housing a bar and living space with shuffleboard, oversized wine fridge, outdoor shower and hot tub.

The kitchen opens to living, dining and a stone patio with outdoor gas fireplace. An entire level of the home is dedicated to a primary suite which features a large executive lake view office with dry bar and seating enough to host meetings.

The topmost level is reserved for guest suites featuring their own fireplaces, lake views and bathrooms including steam showers. Above the two car garage are private guest quarters with an additional bath and generous kitchenette. The home is a refined mountain hideaway utilizing a balanced mixture of steel, stone and hardwoods for the discerning modern buyer.

“This is a rare and exquisite property that exemplifies all the finest benefits of the Tahoe lifestyle,” commented Mark Moore. “It really must be seen to truly appreciate the many fine touches included by the builder and the designer.”

To connect with any of the Moore Team members, call 530-536-0958 or visit https://www.tahoelakehomes.com/ .