Lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore sells for $31 million
A lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore has sold for $31 million.
The newly constructed one of a kind property known as the McKinney Lodge is on about 2 acres and has 225 feet of shoreline, including a deep water pier.
The southern exposed lodge features over 8,000 square feet with has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and features spectacular views of Lake Tahoe.
Monique McIntyre, of Coldwell Banker McKinney & Associates, was the selling agent.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User