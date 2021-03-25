Lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore sells for $31 million

The McKinney Lodge on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore sold recently for $31 million. Provided / Tahoe Luxury Properties



A lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore has sold for $31 million.

The newly constructed one of a kind property known as the McKinney Lodge is on about 2 acres and has 225 feet of shoreline, including a deep water pier.

The southern exposed lodge features over 8,000 square feet with has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and features spectacular views of Lake Tahoe.

Monique McIntyre, of Coldwell Banker McKinney & Associates, was the selling agent.