Lakeside Inn is 1st casino to temporarily shut down on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

Lakeside Inn and Casino Lake Tahoe is the first on the South Shore to close due to the coronavirus.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Lakeside Inn in Stateline is the first casino on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore to close due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’ve always strived to do the right thing by our guests and staff over the last 35 years,” said a post on its Facebook. “With that in mind, we are taking the extraordinary measure to close for the next two weeks effective immediately.”

Lakeside will be closing the hotel, casino and dining portions of the business.

People who want to cash in chips or tickets can do so until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

According to the Nevada Independent, Governor Sisolak is expected to announce the closure of all non-essential businesses, including casinos, Tuesday night.