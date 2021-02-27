Lakeside Inn & Casino auction to be held next week, bidding open

STATELINE, Nev. — Bidding is open and a three-day online auction starts next week for $7 million worth of assets from the shuttered Lakeside Inn & Casino.

The online auction , hosted by Stremmel Auctions, will be held from Thursday March 4, through Saturday, March 6, and will feature slot machines and other gaming equipment, that only licensed distributors and manufacturers may bid on, kitchen and bar equipment, vehicles, art, tool, office equipment and memorabilia among other things.

The first day of the auction features slot machines and is a private sale for casino owners and licensed distributors.

The second and third days are open to the public. The second day features kitchen and bar equipment and restaurant and hotel supplies. The auction’s final day will feature memorabilia.

All assets will be sold to the highest bidders, without reserves or minimums.

Lakeside was beloved by locals and stayed in business for 35 years before it closed down in April shortly after the pandemic began.