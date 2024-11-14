Lakeside Laughs debuts at Harveys
STATELINE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe’s entertainment scene is about to get a lot funnier as Harveys Lake Tahoe unveils Lakeside Laughs, an intimate comedy club that promises to turn weekend evenings into laugh-filled adventures.
Starting Friday, Nov. 15, the historic Cabaret showroom will transform into a cozy comedy haven three nights a week, serving up fresh doses of humor with rotating comedians every weekend.
It’s like a comedy speakeasy, minus the secret password but keeping the charm.
“Lakeside Laughs brings back comedy to Harveys, catering to guests seeking a lively, intimate evening with first-rate humor,” said Brian Chandler, Senior Entertainment Manager. “With an ever-changing roster of comedians, each visit to Lakeside Laughs will be a fresh, unforgettable experience.”
The club’s debut weekend features Pete George, a high-energy performer who’s likely to give the audience’s abs a better workout than a day on the slopes. He’ll be joined by Brenda Pontiff who is known for her razor-sharp wit.
Running Friday through Sunday at 9:30 p.m., Lakeside Laughs aims to be the perfect nightcap. The Cabaret showroom’s intimate setting means every chuckle, guffaw, and belly laugh becomes part of a shared experience.
Harveys is betting that while you can’t ski at night, you can certainly laugh and sometimes that’s better.
For more information on Lakeside Laughs, go to https://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows
