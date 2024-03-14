Lakeside luxury; Treat yourself with these high-end (and -altitude) experiences

Tahoe caters to all price points, but sometimes you’re looking for something extra special — and you’re willing to pay for it. Indulge in chef’s tasting menus, yacht cruises and spa days at the crème de la crème around the lake. You won’t regret it.

Cocktails and caviar

Sip on craft cocktails paired with three varieties of caviar with Bliss Experiences, a South Lake Tahoe-based company that offers wellness and luxury activities, from paddleboard yoga to boat-based wine tasting. Over the course of two hours, learn about small-batch distilling and creating well-balanced gin cocktails from master distiller and founder of Sipsong Spirits in Sonoma County, Tara Jasper. Each libation is accompanied by a complementary caviar, all sustainably sourced from the U.S. by Haute Caviar Company in Sausalito. The elevated tasting costs $250 per person.

Explore the world of cocktails and caviar with Bliss Experiences in South Lake Tahoe. Photo / Bliss Experiences

Ice, ice baby

Luxury abounds at Edgewood Tahoe, and that extends to their seasonal ice rink surrounded by beautiful views of the resort and surrounding snow-capped mountains. Enjoy a meal — and lakeviews — at Edgewood’s Bistro with dishes like lobster tagliatelle and roasted bone marrow before heading out to the rink to glide across the ice. The rink is open to the general public with rates from $20-$35, while lodge guest pricing ranges from $15-$25. Resort guests may also be able to catch a performance by professional ice dancers or a classic holiday movie screening on the rink.

Skate among towering pines at Edgewood Tahoe’s ice rink. Photo / Edgewood Tahoe

Cruise in style

Charter a private wintertime cruise aboard the 1966 Lake Tahoe Bleu Wave, a 70-foot yacht brimming with old school charm. With a full-service bar, fireplace, lounge, and plenty of windows to take in the views, the Bleu Wave can host up to 47 people for special occasions or just-because gatherings. And on sunny winter days, enjoy the cobalt waters from the fly-bridge and large party bow. The boat is also available for public sightseeing, happy hour and sunset tours.

A taste of Tahoe

Indulge in fine dining at Trokay in Truckee, where the 10-course chef’s tasting menu highlights the flavors of the season and the stories of the region. Run by husband and wife chefs John and Nyna Weatherson, Trokay is an immersive experience from start to finish. Sorbet made from white fir tips transports you to the forest, while earthy dishes like beef tenderloin with chanterelle arancini and black truffle bearnaise celebrate the season. “The best time to visit the restaurant is early winter because it’s truffle season,” notes chef John. “In truffle season, Trokey is absolutely the place to be.” Artfully plated dishes, a well-curated wine list and elevated interiors help make the evening one to remember.

Explore the diverse cuisine created at Trokay through the 10-course chef’s tasting menu. Photo / Trokay

Unwind

Book a day of relaxation at the Ritz-Carlton Spa in Truckee, a luxurious woodclad space offering treatments to accentuate your Tahoe wintertime experience. Warm up by the fireplace or unwind in the eucalyptus steam room before an apres ski muscle recovery massage or a chocolate winter mint facial. The heated outdoor lap pool overlooking the slopes, available to all spa guests, is a stunning location for a dip year round.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2023 edition of Tahoe Magazine.