Lakeview Social opens as hangout for locals, visitors in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Since being built in 1946, the property at 3135 Harrison Avenue has been a home, a moped shop, a SUP rental shop, a wedding chapel, a wine tasting room and a coffee shop, and now it will be a gathering place for the neighborhood to hang-out, relax and listen to live music.

The property, which was most recently Revive Coffee and Wine, is now Lakeview Social and while the building itself is keeping its original personality, the front courtyard has received a complete makeover.

A food truck will live permanently at Lakeview Social. | Provided/ Mike Peron

Provided/ Mike Peron

Much will remain about the well-loved business, including the barrel room and the same great coffee. However, Lakeview Social has built upon the success of Revive and expanded its offerings.

A food truck will live full-time at the location, as well as a mobile tap trailer allowing Lakeview Social to offer 13 different beers. The food truck offers breakfast, snacks and lunch/dinner options including a bibimbap burrito that is to die for.

“We have a little bit of everything, it’s kind of like a coffee shop meets a beer place … so we have people coming in the morning, then coming back at night for our beer and our live music,” said General Manager for Lakeview Social Sara Calvert.

Patrons can order on their phones and receive texts when their food is ready, allowing people to order from the beach and walk-up just as their food is ready.

Lakeview Social kept the original building intact. | Provided/ Mike Peron

Provided/ Mike Peron

While all of the food is easy to grab and go, the redone outdoor area is the perfect place to sit, relax and chow down. New walkways make navigating the area easy and all new tables and chairs have been placed, in addition to several new permanent fire pits.

A new, bigger stage has been placed out front and Lakeview Social has officially become home to the Live at Lakeview afterparty.

Local businessman Luca Genasci has added Lakeview Social to his growing portfolio which includes two AleWorx locations, Cocktail Corner and The Bistro.

Calvert hopes to see Lakeview Social become more of a local hangout than the other businesses in the AleWorx family. While the close beach access will attract tourists, Calvert envisions the space being used again and again by residents of the Al Tahoe neighborhood.

“We get the good tourists that are just in town for the evening or the weekend and then we get the locals that come back almost every evening for a glass of beer or wine,” Calvert said.

Like all of Genasci’s businesses, Lakeview Social is community-focused, so many local businesses were utilized to bring the place to life, including Alpine Metals, Tahoe Outdoor Living, even down to the contractors. Even items he couldn’t buy locally, were ordered through local vendors so money could stay in the community.

Lakeview Social will be the location of the official Live at Lakeview Afterparty. | Provided/ Mike Peron

Provided/ Mike Peron

The Lakeview Social team is excited to use the outdoor space for large nonprofit events and fundraisers.

There are two wedding spaces in the back of the property which Revive built. Revive Events will still be hosting the weddings. There are 65 weddings already scheduled.

The ribbon-cutting is being held Thursday, June 23. Attendees will get a free beer or wine welcome drink. A band will be playing from noon to 5 p.m. and a DJ from 6 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.lakeviewsocialtahoe.com .