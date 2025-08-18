Lam Watah Trailhead parking area closure

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The parking area for Rabe Meadow and the Lam Watah Historic Trail will be temporarily closed while contractors construct underground electrical and communications infrastructure in order to relocate utilities for the Kahle Complete Street Project. The parking area closure is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and is scheduled to last through Tuesday, August 26. The parking area will reopen on Wednesday, August 27.

During the closure, traffic controls will be in place and parking will be available in the Douglas County parking garage on the east side of U.S. Highway 50. Access to Rabe Meadow trails and Lake Tahoe will not be affected.

Kahle Drive provides access to key connections for the Stateline-to-Stateline Bike Trail and throughout Rabe Meadow and the Douglas County community. The Kahle Complete Street Project began construction in May 2025 and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

This Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Project aims to enhance sustainable recreation and transportation by improving public safety, pedestrian and cyclist access, reducing urban runoff into Lake Tahoe, and mitigating wildfire risks and improving the landscape views by burying electrical and communication lines.

This project is a collaborative effort by the Nevada Division of State Lands, Douglas County, Tahoe Fund, Barton Health, NV Energy, Oliver Park General Improvement District, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.