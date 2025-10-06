Lam Watah Trailhead Parking Area Temporary Closure

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – For public safety during construction, the parking area for Rabe Meadows and the Lam Watah Historic Trail will temporarily close while contractors complete underground utility vault connections for the underground electrical and communications infrastructure associated with the Kahle Complete Street Project. The parking area closure is scheduled to begin on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, and is expected to last one day. The parking area is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 9.

To provide for public access and safety during the closure, traffic controls will be in place, and parking will be available in the Douglas County parking garage located on the east side of U.S. Highway 50. Access to Rabe Meadows trails and Lake Tahoe will not be affected.

Kahle Drive provides access to key connections for the Stateline-to-Stateline Bike Trail and throughout Rabe Meadows and the Douglas County community. The Kahle Complete Street Project began construction in May 2025 and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

This Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Project aims to enhance sustainable recreation and transportation by improving public safety, pedestrian and cyclist access, reducing urban runoff into Lake Tahoe, mitigating wildfire risks and improving landscape views by burying electrical and communication lines.

Funding for this project was made possible through the Bureau of Land Management’s Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act in coordination with the USDA Forest Service.

This project is a collaborative effort by the Nevada Division of State Lands, Douglas County, Tahoe Fund, Barton Health, NV Energy, Oliver Park General Improvement District, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.