Lane closures begin Monday for multiyear highway project in Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lane closures will begin next week in the Incline Village area as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a multi-year road project to repave and enhance two mountainous Tahoe-area highways.

Motorists can expect up to 30-minute delays beginning Monday, May 17, through late June. Single lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to noon on Sunday through Friday on Mount Rose Highway (State Route 431) from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout. Traffic flaggers and pilot cars will lead traffic through the construction.

Commercial trucks with air brakes will also continue to be prohibited traveling westbound over SR 431 between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village from 8 p.m. Sundays through noon on Fridays. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno.

The roadwork will last through three construction seasons and drivers see continuing shoulder and single lane closures on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to Incline Village and SR 28 from Crystal Bay to near Sand Harbor State Park as NDOT repaves and improves nearly 15 miles of highway.

From SR 28 from Nevada/California border to Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village the project includes repaving 4 inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced; Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for better alignment and drainage; Guardrail improvements will enhance safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe; improved sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses; An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile south of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall and drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28.

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit the project includes repaving 3 inches of road, a new concrete barrier and reconstructing and flattening road shoulders.

NDOT said as many as 10,000 drivers travel the stretch of highway every day. The highways were last fully reconstructed about 14 years ago.

For more information or to receive project emails and alerts, visit inclinehighways.com , call 775-560-0402 or email inclinehighways@gmail.comor text INCLINE to 775-242-9168.