Lane closures planned for road work in Zephyr Cove, Cave Rock
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Periodic lane closures will begin Thursday, Aug. 12, and last through mid-September for road resurfacing, officials announced this week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove, from U.S. Highway 50 to Nevada Beach Campground entrance.
The agency will also close the boat ramp and parking lot at Cave Rock State Park on Aug. 30.
Work will also commence on U.S. 395 between Waterloo Lane and Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville and on Muller Lane between U.S. Highway 395 and Nevada State Route 206.
NDOT said not all routes will be resurfaced at the same time, and drivers will only see intermittent lane closures on each individual route.
Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. The road work schedule is subject to change.
The roadways are being resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt to reduce roadway cracking and rutting and restore roadway traction.
State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.
