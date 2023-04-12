Lane closures, travel delays to be expected on Kingsbury Grade
STATELINE, Calif. – Single lane closures with travel delays will be in place weekdays April 13-28 on Kingsbury Grade (State Route 207) in Douglas County as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs weather-related roadside erosion.
Beginning Thursday, April 13 through April 28, one lane will be closed on Kingsbury Grade five miles up from Foothill Road between 7a.m.-5p.m. weekdays. While the majority of delays will be brief, motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute travel delays as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.
Repairs will be made to roadside shoulder erosion created by heavy winter precipitation. Weather-related damage to roadside guardrails will also be repaired.
Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic signage.
