Lane closures, travel delays to be expected on Kingsbury Grade

STATELINE, Calif. – Single lane closures with travel delays will be in place weekdays April 13-28 on Kingsbury Grade (State Route 207) in Douglas County as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs weather-related roadside erosion.

Beginning Thursday, April 13 through April 28, one lane will be closed on Kingsbury Grade five miles up from Foothill Road between 7a.m.-5p.m. weekdays. While the majority of delays will be brief, motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute travel delays as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

Repairs will be made to roadside shoulder erosion created by heavy winter precipitation. Weather-related damage to roadside guardrails will also be repaired.

Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic signage.