Lane reductions, delays starting Sunday on Mt. Rose Highway

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, drivers will see lane closures and travel delays on upper Mt. Rose Highway/State Route 431 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to highways near Incline Village.

Lane closures with up to 30-minute travel delays will be in place Sept. 11 through late in the month on upper Mt. Rose Highway from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village. The lane closures take place 24-hours-a-day from 8 p.m. Sundays through 5 p.m. Saturdays for road repaving.

Day and nighttime single lane closures will also continue on State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to south of the Sand Harbor State Park area. While the majority of delays will be minimal, drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes with alternating directions of traffic through the work zone.

Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.

The East Shore Trail will be inaccessible in the construction area, at the largest bridge, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, during this timeframe.

Continuing construction during the 2022 season includes:

— Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

— Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

— Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses

— An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced

— Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

— SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit:

— Repaving eight miles of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced

— Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail

— Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

For more information, visit InclineHighways.com, call the project hotline at 775-560-0402, e-mail InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to 775-242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.