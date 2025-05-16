Lane reductions, shifts on U.S. 50 at Cave Rock Tahoe on May 20

CAVE ROCK, Nev. – Traffic lanes will be reduced and shifted on U.S. 50 at Cave Rock Tahoe on Tuesday, May 20 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs a routine inspection.

• From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and westbound traffic will periodically be alternated through the eastbound Cave Rock tunnel for routine inspection of the highway tunnels.

• Drivers should expect moderate travel delays, and are advised to leave extra travel time.

• The work schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The lane reductions are for routine, federally-mandated inspections. NDOT performs routine inspections on Nevada bridges and tunnels every two years.

In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to be named the nation’s best for multiple consecutive years.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.