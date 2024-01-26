Large cohort opposes wage increase, taxes at City Council meeting

A large group opposes many initiatives at City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Provided / Sharon Kerrigan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Clapping broke out after each community members’ speech, even after Mayor Cody Bass asked the audience to stop. He requested they instead wave their hands or standup to help keep the public comment process moving along.

A large cohort of community members filled the City Council chamber in solidarity for the over 10 individuals providing public comment against a circulating vacancy tax initiative, transient occupancy tax increase, and potential minimum wage increase.

The magnitude of supporters became apparent when both Steve Teshara with the Tahoe Chamber and Jerry Bindel, general manager for Forest Suites Resort asked anyone who is opposed to the three items to stand.

Duane Wallace of South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce says, “In my 50 years here, there’s only been a few times I’ve seen the council chambers packed this full on an issue.”

Coalition leaders estimate around 50 to 75 people stood.

Those commenting, including many local business owners, voiced strong opposition to a vacancy tax, proposed 2% transient occupancy tax increase, as well as a potential minimum wage increase to $23. Some accused the measures of dividing the city and egregiously taking non-resident income who can’t vote here. This would be the case in the vacancy tax measure, which is a citizen initiated measure that could make it to the ballot in November.

Others said second homeowners are valuable to the community as they employ locally to take care of their properties and pay property taxes while away.

Some spoke on behalf of lodging facilities, particularly touching on TOT and minimum wage increase, saying “this is the worst timing to continue to crush us with taxes,” reporting low room fair during high season right now. Another said it’s cowardly to pass on to tourists, and that the initiatives would cause more unemployment than would help.

Still another recited a list of recently closed down businesses, noting no national recession or stock downturn occurred during this time.

“You cannot tax yourself out of the community issues,” another chimed.

Many audience members and commenters are a part of a newly formed coalition, called Keep Community First. It was formed in December out of reports of these initiatives. The coalition consists of the local board of realtors, the South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, a collection of restaurants, Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association and both chambers of commerce in South Lake Tahoe.

Blindel says the coalition was aware that none of the items commented on were on the agenda for that night. They thought it best to get ahead and show their opposition as future agendas get discussed.

He says now is not the time for council to even have discussions about the these items due to the business community hurting.

“Time and time again,” Bindel says, “I’m hearing from restaurants, in particular, that they’re suffering.”

The citizen initiated vacancy tax and minimum wage discussion are currently on council’s April 23 agenda. The vacancy tax discussion is tentative depending on whether proponents can get enough signatures.

Mayor Bass reminded everyone at Tuesday’s meeting that the vacancy tax initiative is a citizen initiated measure. Back in May, City Council directed staff to not pursue vacancy tax as method for funding.

By state law, proponents for the citizen initiated vacancy tax measure need signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in the city. That amounts to about 1,159. If they are able to reach this, the petition will go into the hands of the El Dorado County Registrar of Voters for certification, bringing it to city council where they will have three options.

They can submit the ordinance to voters or order a report that gets presented to the legislative body. The body can then adopt the ordinance or order an election.

Finally, council’s third option is adopting the ordinance directly at this meeting or within 10 days of it.

While many commenters mentioned a minimum wage increase to $23 per hour, the city says this number is not being proposed by the city. They have yet to propose an actual number.

Much of the coalition’s $23 metric came from an opinion to the Tribune by Councilmember Robbins, where he proposes $23 based on his calculations.

Regarding TOT, the city says it is engaging a professional research firm to conduct a poll on the potential 2% increase. Results are expected at council late next month or early March. The firm is contacting a representative sample of registered voters in South Lake Tahoe by phone.

Some commenters called out Councilmember Scott Robbins by name in their statements, who has been outwardly supportive of all three initiatives.

In a video on Robbin’s social media after Tuesday night’s meeting, the councilmember states that all the comments were about what the coalition did not want the city or vacancy proponents to do. Later to the Tribune, he said no one had anything to say about how we should solve affordable housing.

He says, “You can’t solve problems by saying no to everything.”

Blindel for the coalitions says they all want affordable housing, but feels many have been left out of city conversations, “We can all work together for that, but to see councilmembers potentially working in a vacuum, not in a cohesive approach with the business community was something we wanted to stop.”

Meanwhile, in his Instagram video, Robbins claims no one who showed up to council has reached out to discuss the issues with him, “and I’m pretty accessible, I think.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Duane Wallace for the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce and coalition warned council that the coalition will vigorously oppose these initiatives. His phone has been ringing off the hook, he said, to many businesses expressing fear these proposed taxes and wage increase will take their last bit of profit, “If you can call it that.”

He said councilmembers are not economists and to get advise first.

Although he stated their desire to work together with council, he provided council with the advice concerning the initiatives, “Don’t do it because we don’t want to fight.”