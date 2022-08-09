Large crowd watches Grammy award winning band Train (Gallery)

Train performing at Harvey's Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5.

STATELINE, Nev. — Bay Area start-up and Grammy award winning band Train performed Friday, Aug. 8, at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

The pop rock ensemble is currently on tour promoting its ninth studio album, AM Gold, their first album release in five years. The band’s latest effort was well received by fans in attendance on Friday who cheered a setlist that included tracks from the new album as well as anticipated hits from their past releases.

During the performance, singer Pat Monahan engaged with his fans by taking selfies on their cell phones, and tossing autographed t-shirts into the large crowd.

The evening included a performance by opening act and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips.

Tahoe locals Chris and his daughter waiting to see Train perform at Harvey’s Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5.

Michelle Manning with her group of friends from Reno anticipate Train’s arrival at Harvey’s Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5

Kyle and his girlfriend from Santa Cruz in town to see Train perform at Harvey’s Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5.

Tahoe local Charlie and his friends waiting to see Train perform at Harvey’s Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5.

Reno bride to be Kim with her friends from Nashville ready to see Train perform at Harvey’s Tahoe on Friday, Aug. 5.

Local school teacher Amy with her friends waiting to see Train perform.

