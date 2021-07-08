Large quake rattles Lake Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A preliminary 5.9 earthquake hit south of Topaz Lake near Coleville, Calif., at about 3:49 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The quake was strongly felt at Lake Tahoe and well beyond, according to a United States Geological Survey map.
There have been several aftershocks, most of them well above 3.0 including one up to 4.2.
The quake was felt by over 11,000, from as far south as Bakersfield, throughout the Bay Area to the west and as far north as the Oregon border.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User