Large quake rattles Lake Tahoe Basin

The earthquake shake map. (Provided / USGS)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A preliminary 5.9 earthquake hit south of Topaz Lake near Coleville, Calif., at about 3:49 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The quake was strongly felt at Lake Tahoe and well beyond, according to a United States Geological Survey map .

There have been several aftershocks, most of them well above 3.0 including one up to 4.2 .

The quake was felt by over 11,000, from as far south as Bakersfield, throughout the Bay Area to the west and as far north as the Oregon border.