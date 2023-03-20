Large turnout for LTUSD inaugural State of the District

LTUSD Trustee Bonnie Turnbull and Sabrina Zalles recording their responses to questions.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Attendance exceeded expectations for the inaugural Lake Tahoe Unified School District State of the District on Wednesday, March 15, at South Tahoe High School.

District staff scrambled to set up extra tables and chairs to accommodate approximately 150 attendees.

Joe Irvin, City Manager for the city of South Lake Tahoe, noted that it was exciting to see so many engaged community members, parents and teachers discussing the future LTUSD.

The evening began with district staff members — Dr. Todd Cutler, LTUSD Superintendent, Andrea Salazar, Associate Superintendent, and Dr. Alan Reeder, Associate Superintendent — providing an overview of the State of the District. They reported on budget, facilities, sustainability, technology and education. Reeder presented data on student performance and pointed out that attendance in the district has decreased since the pandemic, and shared plans to support student learning.

Cutler noted that student success is directly tied to attendance and the district is looking for ways to work with parents and community members to improve attendance.

After the presentation, the evening transitioned to interactive tabletop conversations. Attendees sat at tables of 8-12 and answered the following questions; what are we doing well, what do you recommend for the future, what is getting in the way of student success?

Participants shared and recorded their answers with each other and then the entire group.

Attendees shared many answers to the questions including; they are happy with the district’s improved communications, they would like to see more support for student mental health needs, and providing diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Finally, a panel discussion ensued with Jude Wood, executive director for the Boys and Girls Club, Irvin, Bill Martinez, executive director at Family Resource Center, Chris Proctor, director of community benefit at Barton Health, and Laura Metune, senior director of government relations at Lake Tahoe Community College, explained how their partnerships with LTUSD enhances each organization.

Cutler pointed out that the future success and health of a community is dependent on these partnerships and the focus on children and their education.

Proctor pointed out that the shared goal of providing for the health, safety, and wellness of the children in the community is a top priority for both organizations. He noted that the three cutting edge wellness centers in the District illustrate the District’s commitment to the mental health needs of their students.

Attendees also shared ideas for topics for future LTUSD Community Conversations.

The district plans on holding three community conversations a year and the annual LTUSD State of the District Community Conversation.

