Last city council before July recess goes long

City of South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday evening, June 18. Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cody Bass had to request consent from all councilmembers to run their June 18 City Council meeting past 10 p.m. This allowed council to finish business before a month-plus long break from council meetings.

As the Tribune has previously reported, council passed the city’s first defensible space ordinance, amended two area plans, confirmed cannabis revenue grant recipients and approved the widely publicly discussed elections report on the proposed vacancy tax.

City Council also approved the City Salary Table, a requirement according to state codes.

Also within the consent agenda, council excused Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich from attending three city council meetings. This is a requirement under state law. California government code says without this action a councilmember’s office becomes vacant if the member is absent consecutively for 60 days.

Friedrich was unable to attend the May 21, June 4, and June 18 council meetings due to illness, the city documents say.

The Ski Run Community Park is approaching completion, pending final items and ownership transferal to the city. At the meeting, Council passed a resolution allowing City Manager Joe Irvin accept the donation of the land and park improvements to the city at an appraised value of $175,000.

A group called Friends of Ski Run formed an LLC and purchased the site parcel on Ski Run Boulevard in 2021 with the aspiration of constructing a park and donating it to the city. Since then, they have raised funds, planned and constructed the park.

Council also approved contracts with companies for projects throughout the city, including the Upper Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project, Stateline Avenue Complete Streets Project, and other citywide capital improvement projects.

City Council, acting as the South Tahoe Joint Powers Parking Financing Authority, took the next step in Phase 2 of the Bellamy Parking Garage upgrades. This phase consists of adding a new parking system and EV charging stations. The authority members approved a company chosen by Public Works to furnish the Parking Access and Revenue Control System and the Advanced Parking Guidance System.

In addition to furnishing the equipment, the chosen company, Ensight Technologies, LLC, will maintain and provide support services for the equipment. The contract runs for two years for $286,117.31 plus a 5% contingency over $14,000. There is an option to extend the contract for 3-7 years.

Council put on another hat as the South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency and passed the annual special tax for public facilities related to the Park Avenue or Heavenly Village redevelopment project for the fiscal year of 2024/2025. According to the staff report, parcels included in the assessment are the Heavenly Valley Gondola, eight commercial parcels, each quarter share of the Marriott Grand Residence and each weekly time-share of the Marriott Timber Lodge. The special tax assessment to be levied on the 2024/2025 tax roll is estimated at $921,091.

The city held a public hearing on almost $80,000 worth of South Tahoe Refuse delinquent refuse fees. Council passed a motion confirming a list of final delinquent fees that the city will provide a copy to the county controller to add to property tax rolls. The list is available on the meeting agenda.

Council also made the following proclamations:

July 2024 as Disability Pride Month

July 2024 as Parks Make Life Better Month

The entire agenda and video of the meeting is available on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website .

City Council returns August 13 at 9 a.m.