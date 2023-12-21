Last City Council meeting of the year: Increased refuse fees, tobacco talks, climate action

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The last City Council of the year brought in Cody Bass as the new mayor and pushed the cannabis lounge decision to next year. Other business on the Dec. 12 agenda included a presentation on tobacco prevention, public hearing on refuse fee increases, and an update on the city’s climate action plan.

Refuse fees to increase

Starting at the beginning of the year, residential customers can expect monthly South Tahoe Refuse fees to increase $4.11 each month. That will make the new monthly fee $41.26. The fees for commercial customers will increase $4.70 per cubic yard each month. This is an increase of 11.05%, which is less than the 12.29% increase the refuse company requested.

Council passed the motion for these changes after conducting a public hearing on the matter, which followed a city staff presentation on the increases.

The presentation outlined the process in which South Tahoe Refuse submitted an application in June for a base rate adjustment to the South Lake Tahoe Basin Waste Management Authority.

According to the agreement between the city and the refuse company, base rate adjustments are evaluated every three years, with interim rate adjustments during the years in-between. The difference between base rate adjustments and interim adjustments, as inquired by Councilmember Robbins and offered in the city’s staff report, is base rate adjustments provide a more detailed analysis of the refuse company’s operation costs, while interim adjustments are more akin to consumer price index adjustments.

JPA acquired an outside financial consultant, Crowe LLP, to complete an analysis of South Tahoe Refuse’s base rate application and provide numbers on a base rate adjustment.

The city sent out proposed rate increase notices to property owners and customers on Oct. 27 based on Crowe’s recommend increase of 11.05%, giving property owners time to submit written protest before the close of the public hearing on Dec. 12.

City Council would then be in the clear to approve the adjustments if less than a majority protested. That was the case at the public hearing, but it wasn’t without protest from public commenters and numerous letters received by the city up until that meeting.

The two public commenters raised the question of where the money from the hikes are going, one saying they’re likely only benefiting those in charge. Another mentioning someone they know, who works at the refuse center, is underpaid.

Councilmember Creegan addressed this in her comment, saying Crowe and staff reports are clear about how the company uses its money. She said this particular increase is going to workers’ compensation insurance to take care of employees.

Robbins commented on wages, saying there will be an agenda item in April for raising the minimum wage that will directly address the wage issue.

One public commenter remarked that not many people protested the rate increase, because they expect their councilmembers to represent them.

Another commenter said that they called all the homeowners they knew and they were the only person who knew about the notice and hearing.

Robbins confirmed with city staff that the notices were sent as described.

Creegan noted the rising costs are challenging for everyone, but does feel comfortable with Crowe’s analysis, and says she hears the public’s concerns, “I read through all of the protest letters, as I know my fellow councilmembers did. We do take it to heart, however, I am supportive of this rate increase today.”

Mayor Bass echoed the discomfort with rising prices on everything in the U.S., but explained there are many demands and mandates from the state that put burdens on refuse, “it definitely hits all of us, but it is necessary for us to comply with the mandates from the state and for us to be able to continue to have trash picked up. And in Tahoe, I think that’s one of the most important things ever,” adding South Tahoe Refuse does a great job and he supports the increase.

Mayor Pro Tem Friedrich also acknowledged the company does a good job and added, it does try to provide the most service possible with the least burden on residents and put forward the motion for the increase. Council approved the motion.

Crowe also provided analysis on STR’s application for a Senate Bill 1383 rate increase for statewide mandated organic waste collection. The Authority did not take action on those proposed rate increases and are deferring that decision to 2024, which could cause rate increases in 2025 or 2026 to cover costs of compliance with the bill.

Potential future action to prevent tobacco use

El Dorado County Public Health provided a presentation on tobacco prevention that sparked talks on the possibilities of future actions in South Lake Tahoe.

Members from El Dorado Public Health outlined their Tobacco Use Prevention Program, providing findings in the tobacco industry. One finding revealed that exposure to tobacco marketing is more powerful than peer pressure, showing billions spent each year by tobacco companies for marketing.

El Dorado noted South Lake Tahoe does have a city code that limits tobacco window signs from exceeding five percent of the window area.

They also presented a 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey statistic: Tobacco use in middle schoolers is up 46% from last year, rising from 4.5% in 2022 to 6.6 % in 2023.

In El Dorado County, focus groups with the county’s high school students revealed that products are easy to access from websites, older adults, gas stations and vape shops. They note products are highly addictive and vapes are easy to hide, widely available and popular with kids, “The desire has not changed,” said one the presenters, “It’s the nicotine that addicts the kids. The flavor is what attracts them.”

Mayor Pro Tem Friedrich asked the presenters for examples of the strongest possible actions they can take, saying “I think this council, it’s fair to say, is not afraid to be first, or bold in our actions and I’m imagining we would have support to do that,” noting no municipalities in El Dorado County have tobacco license requirements or restrictions.

Presenters said the gold standard are tobacco retail licenses with zoning requirements, explaining without a zoning ordinance, tobacco retailers can pop up anywhere, even next to a school. Other municipals they’ve studied require distance between other tobacco retailers, so they cannot take up shop right next to each other. Other requirements have been limiting distance from sensitive places, like schools, so kids are not inundated with it.

Creegan backed Friedrich on getting as strong as council can, but brought up difficulties of being on the state line, where Nevada could be doing something different.

Robbins provided another idea, saying if they are able to reduce the number of outlets selling tobacco, prices will increase, “You’re not banning it outright, but you’re creating a pretty strong financial incentive to kick the habit.”

Council gave direction to City Attorney Heather Stroud to work with El Dorado Public Health and bring council different options on how strong they can go on those possibilities.

Bass asked Attorney Stroud to confirm this wouldn’t mean those with existing tobacco licenses can’t continue, and that the city wouldn’t be going after their business. Stroud said she would think any zoning ordinance would phase out, so the existing ones would have an amortization period before they would have to give up their license.

Robbins requested the city research less environmentally harmful filters and to find out whether they could require stores to sell those less damaging cigarettes, saying “It would be nice to see fewer cigarette butts show up in beach bots’ beach cleaning.”

The League to Save Lake Tahoe was there to weigh in during public comment on their experience in finding tobacco waste. Senior Community Engagement Manager Marilee Movius said between 2014 – 2022, their efforts removed over 200,000 cigarette butts and over 5,000 tobacco products consisting of lighters, vapes, cigar tips, and packaging. She said they are starting to see an increase in vapes and cartridges.

The El Dorado presenters said proper disposal of e-cigarettes is difficult. They aren’t supposed to go into conventional trash since they contain lithium batteries, and they cannot be reused or recycled.

The county provided information that e-cigarettes and vapes can leach other hazardous materials including cobalt and other toxic metals into the ground and water, but mention adequate regulation of tobacco waste is not yet in place.

Movious spoke about potential canisters for vape disposal the league could potentially use to combat the increasing vape litter, similar to their cigarette canisters.

Progress on climate action

Sustainability Coordinator Sara Letton provided updates on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Climate Action Plan, adopted in 2020. Three years prior to its adoption, the City passed a resolution in 2017 to establish renewable energy and emissions reduction goals.

The City is shooting for a science based target of reducing carbon pollution by 59% from 2018 levels by 2030. Letton says this is pollution produced by cars, heating homes, the gases released from decomposing organic waste in landfills, as well as from our electricity grid.

The City also set a resolution in 2021 to hit 100% carbon free energy by 2030. This is electricity coming from the grid, Letton explains. She notes California already mandates this electricity must be 100% renewable by 2045, but explains science steers them to a more urgent 2030 goal to reduce carbon pollution sooner—hence the 100% goal by 2030. She says it is an aspirational goal and will be difficult to attain, but is evaluating different approaches to achieve the best outcome and hopes to have a roadmap in her next action plan report.

The action plan currently outlines 14 emissions reduction strategies across these five sectors:

Transportation

Building energy

Land use planning

Water and solid waste

Carbon sequestration and watershed health

This year, Letton worked with City GIS Analyst Ryan Malhoski and built a tracking website that lists progress on these 14 strategies. In addition to tracking, the website provides transparency and Letton plans on updating the website quarterly.

Letton highlighted the accomplishments of the past year in these five categories. Some of these, in order of their listed respective category, include Tahoe Transportation District and Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s electric buses; workforce development in trades to support electrification; Sugar Pine Village transit oriented and electric design implementation; development of a new Franchise Agreement with South Tahoe Refuse, including bagless green waste; and a defensible space and chipping program.

Letton provided goals within these same categories for the upcoming year, including, in their respective categories, the design and install of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; partnering with an energy services company for municipal building efficiency and energy projects; continuing the Sugar Pine Village project and related solar project at D Street; supporting two Climate Action Corps AmeriCorps Fellows to help South Tahoe Refuse with organic waste diversion outreach and program development; and continuing the defensible space program, chipping program, and regional collaboration.

Following the presentation, Robbins mentioned Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s public meeting where they discussed small modular nuclear reactors and requested getting those materials because, he noted, residential and commercial energy is a majority of projected power and that they will not be close to their goal by 2045.

He inquired about electrifying Lake Link. Letton said she is not a part of the greater microtransit conversations, but said they do have funding for a level two charging station with the idea that Lake Link can charge there once they electrify.

Robbins inquired further about solar projects in Tahoe, despite the snow, asking about the possibility of those warming while in use and shedding it off. Letton said solar is a part of the conversations with Liberty Utilities, explaining front of meter solar projects are projects where Liberty Utility feeds the grid, versus behind meter projects, the customer side, where they seek a solar project.

Letton also said that although Tahoe doesn’t get as much sun as the desert, it just means they would need more panels to capture the sun, but in the winter, there would be energy costs to heating the panels to melt the snow. There are many pieces to the pie, she says, but they’ve had a good experience with solar at the airport, it just depends on its exact numbers.

To which Irvin noted, they are currently doing an audit of the solar project at the airport to analyze just how effective it has been.

Robbins pointed to the large empty parking lots and flat rooftops around the city, noting that although it would be up to the property owners, it would be valuable for the city to say what is effective in this environment and determine it through a study of what could potentially work for those commercial cases.

Letton said what Robbins is proposing is not unprecedented and said finding a way for utilities to do front of meter projects on private property as a win-win is worth exploring.

Robbins followed, saying even if private owners did behind the meter solar projects, it would be nice if there was a path for them to do that.

Friedrich added he believes the City is on the leading edge for this topic in the basin and mountain towns in the Sierra, but not many people know about it. He inquired whether there is opportunity to elevate the messaging of the city’s success and tracking, and invite people to be a part of the solution.

Letton said she would look at ways to do that, possibly through taking tracking to the next level.

Public commenters had ideas of their own, including 10,000 hamster wheels, but on a serious note, offered landfill methane trapping in Carson City as a way to generate electricity, as well as a “bring your own bike program” to get around while visiting. They also added Lake Link should be a fixed route system.

Another public commenter noted there is much wrong with the climate action plan that is disturbing, saying biomass, one of the projects in the plan, is greenwashing and has no place in Lake Tahoe.

Also on the agenda, the city’s greenhouse gas inventory for 2021. In 2018 the City worked with CivicSpark Fellows to begin setting a framework to reach climate conscious goals, including conducting a 2015 baseline greenhouse gas inventory with a goal of conducting future inventories every three years and comparing them to this baseline.

Letton provided the history of greenhouse gas inventories done every three years since the 2015 baseline:

2015: baseline

2018: 8.2% increase

2021: 9% decrease

This 2021 decrease does come with a some caveats. That was during the pandemic and the Caldor fire, which made it a very unusual year, impacting transportation, and building energy use with remote work, according to the staff report. The fire caused a community wide evacuation for a week.

Letton said in her report, that even with these circumstances, it is noteworthy that government

operation buildings and facilities emissions, as well as the community-wide residential

energy, decreased. She noted it’s likely due to increased renewable energy to the grid from Liberty Utilities. It was also the first full year of energy production from the airport’s solar setup, which lowered intensity from the grid.

After explanations and clarifications on graphs and reports from Sierra Business Council, who conducted the inventory, Robbins provided a conclusion, “the take away then is that if we want to come anywhere close to meeting the commitments that the council stated, then you have to make huge reductions in residential, commercial, and transportation,” well outside of state mandates Letton confirms.

Other business

The council picked board and commissions assignments for the upcoming year. Most assignments will stay the same as the 2023 assignments with the following exceptions:

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board: Bass appointed with Friedrich as alternate

Tahoe Transportation District: Friedrich appointed with Bass as alternate

Councilmembers did not decide on subcommittee assignments listed on the fourth page of the 2023 assignments and agreed to determine those at the Jan. 9 meeting when Wallace can attend. Council also directed City Clerk Susan Blankenship to continue to solicit for a council appointee to the El Dorado County Commission on Aging.

Items passed within the consent agenda include:

Purchase of three police patrol vehicles

California Tahoe Conservancy Planning Grant Application for Dennis Machida Memorial Trail Phase 1c

Resolution raising the minimum wage for city employees to $16.00, effective Jan. 1, 2024, as required by state law.

California Office of Traffic Safety Enforcement Grant for a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program

New City Council protocols going forward

Many amendments to City Council protocols were up for discussion and a vote. But the proposed amendment sparking public concern and comment was proposed change to Zoom protocols.

The change would add a provision that reserves the right for council to conduct a meeting with in-person participation only if there is a technology malfunction that precludes the use of remote public participation.

Blankenship noted that except under a few circumstances remote public comment is not legally required, but they do intend to continue providing it. This is only a provision for when the platform is malfunctioning. She noted one meeting was cancelled this last year due to Zoom being unavailable.

All public commenters were against making this change, the majority of which provided comment on Zoom.

Two said it discriminates against those who are disabled and cannot attend the meeting in person, or Spanish speakers who rely on Zoom’s interpretation feature. One said this is shutting down voices that need to be heard and the other said this is working backwards.

Robbins said he came into the meeting without a strong opinion either way on this item, but was swayed by public comment, saying “Public participation is really hard to do and hard to encourage in this city and I’m not keen on anything that’s really going to cut back on that so much.”

Creegan agreed to Robbin’s point that public participation in important, but doesn’t feel this is discriminatory because they provide multiple opportunities for the public to weigh in once the agenda comes out the Thursday prior. She said the amendment doesn’t cut anyone out, “It may narrow the opportunities that people have, but it certainly is not discriminatory.”

She also noted that they are there to conduct community business and having to cancel a meeting would put the city another agenda behind and she doesn’t think the community wants that.

Bass provided the reminder that there are first and second readings to items that provide multiple opportunities for public participation, reiterating the provision is just for when the Zoom platform is down, which he notes everyone knows there are internet issues in Tahoe.

After further discussion and clarification, councilmembers determined—should the motion pass—it would be up to the mayor to make the call on continuing without Zoom.

Bass put forward the motion, which Robbins voted against. The other three voted for, passing the motion.

Robbins brought up protocol 11, requesting it be changed from requiring a unanimous vote, to a majority of council present. This is the protocol requiring council to go past 10 p.m. only by unanimous vote. He put forth the motion for the change. All voted yes, except Creegan.

Creegan moved to have a shortened tribal land acknowledgement read at the beginning of each council meeting and have the full version, adopted in May, read at ceremonial events. All four presiding members voted yes to this motion.

Councilmembers provided comments and reports to finish off the evening. Both Creegan and Robbins touched on the subject of a basin entry toll. Robbins encouraged the city to at least take a position on it and to help the public understand the city’s authority and limitations.

Creegan said she wanted to hear the presentation that was pitched in opening public comments, noting the person offering the presentation has a good track record.

She also added, “I really enjoyed this past year of being the mayor, and being able to represent our community and all of you and all the places that I did, so thank you for that opportunity and good luck,” pointing at Bass.

Bass hit the gavel as mayor for the first time, but prior to doing so offered, “everybody spend as much time as they can with their families and have a great holiday season. And with that, we’re adjourned.”