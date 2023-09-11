Last day to nominate “Unsung Heroes”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe is asking people to sing about the unsung heroes in the local community.

Ten nominees will be chosen and recognized at a special ceremony September 28. Nominations must be in today, Monday September 11 at 5 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club members, according to their website, believe in service, care about children, and want to make a difference for the children in the Lake Tahoe community.

When asked what makes an unsung hero Duane Wallace Director of the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce told the Tribune “There are people in our community who give of their hearts, personal time and resources without any expectation of reward or recognition. We want to recognize them and encourage selfless helping of others in Tahoe.”

To nominate an “Unsung Hero” in the Lake Tahoe Community please visit https://kiwaniscluboflaketahoe.org/ to download the rules and an application.