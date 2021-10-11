Last day to request chipping, defensible space evaluation is Nov. 5
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In order to service all remaining requests for defensible space evaluations and chipping in a timely manner and prior to potential inclement weather approaching, the last day to request chipping and defensible space evaluations is Friday, Nov. 5.
However, the North Lake Tahoe Fire District will continue defensible space evaluations for construction projects as weather permits. The Nov. 5 closing deadline will allow the district time to complete the last requests for the 2021 season.
For chipping requests, please remember that the pile needs to be curbside and must not exceed 30 feet in length, 6 feet in height, and 6 feet in width. Branch diameter cannot exceed 6 inches, and no stumps, roots, garbage, nails or finished lumber.
To make your on-line request visit http://www.nltfpd.net.
To date, the district has completed 683 defensible space evaluations and 206 chipping requests in 2021.
The district would like to thank everyone that has expressed an interest in learning about what they can do to make their homes more defendable from wildland fire and spending the necessary time to do the work around their homes.
For more information visit tahoelivingwithfire.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Cave Rock ‘burn-out’ session results in traffic arrest
A large group of motorcycles doing “burn-outs” for a video blocked traffic Sept. 19on Highway 50 near Cave Rock tunnel.