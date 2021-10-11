Last day to request chipping, defensible space evaluation is Nov. 5

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In order to service all remaining requests for defensible space evaluations and chipping in a timely manner and prior to potential inclement weather approaching, the last day to request chipping and defensible space evaluations is Friday, Nov. 5.

However, the North Lake Tahoe Fire District will continue defensible space evaluations for construction projects as weather permits. The Nov. 5 closing deadline will allow the district time to complete the last requests for the 2021 season.

For chipping requests, please remember that the pile needs to be curbside and must not exceed 30 feet in length, 6 feet in height, and 6 feet in width. Branch diameter cannot exceed 6 inches, and no stumps, roots, garbage, nails or finished lumber.

To make your on-line request visit http://www.nltfpd.net .

To date, the district has completed 683 defensible space evaluations and 206 chipping requests in 2021.





The district would like to thank everyone that has expressed an interest in learning about what they can do to make their homes more defendable from wildland fire and spending the necessary time to do the work around their homes.

For more information visit tahoelivingwithfire.com .