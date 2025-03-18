Last year’s February fentanyl case still under investigation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado District Attorney’s office can offer no public updates as they continue to investigate the deadly drug-related incident that killed four residents last February.

Last year, residents held a vigil for those who died in a drug-related incident after the Super Bowl. Abraham Lemus, Keely Pereira, Clifford Joy, and Adam Joy had taken cocaine that was laced with fentanyl. According to Katrina Joy, Cliff’s wife, the officer on the scene who tested the bag said it contained almost 20% fentanyl.

Katrina and Daisy Joy Bankofier, the mother of Cliff and Adam, both said they believed the deceased had been poisoned and murdered. The El Dorado District Attorney’s office told the Tribune that the investigation was still ongoing and had no publicly available updates.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.