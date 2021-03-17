Late season storm could bring a foot of wet snow to Lake Tahoe

A late season winter storm could drop a foot of heavy snow on the mountains this week at Lake Tahoe.

A view from Lakeview Commons Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The National Weather Service in Reno says a storm will enter the basin by midday and linger through Friday. The service said the highest precipitation rates will be late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Light snow accumulation is expected at lake level.

The service said snow levels will start at 6,500-7,500 feet Thursday and drop in the evening and overnight creating tough travel conditions in the mountains.

“This is the type of storm that will bring significantly more snow to western Sierra slopes than areas east of the crest,” the service saidin a statement. “We`ll see snow/snow pellet showers at all elevations Friday with the potential for even a rumble of thunder, but additional snow accumulation will be minimal.”

Gusty southwest winds on Thursday will turn to the northwest on Friday. Winds will be in the 30-40 mph range in the lower elevations and 80-100 mph on ridgetops. Winds will be strong enough to create hazardous conditions on the lake, difficult travel for high profile vehicles and turbulence for aviation.

After the storm moves away Friday night, the weekend looks to be sunny with highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.