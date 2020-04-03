Late winter storm this weekend could dump up to 2 feet of snow by Monday

The city's welcome sign near the Lake Tahoe Airport on U.S. Highway 50.

Provided / Mike Peron

A late winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that could dump as much as 2 feet of snow on the mountains by Monday.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch effective from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and parts of Northern California in the Sierra stretching as far north as Susanville and as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is expected at lake level, with up to 1 to 2 feet in the upper elevations above the West Shore and west of California State Route 89, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90 mph over ridges and 45 mph in the lower elevations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The service says travel conditions should be less dangerous Saturday afternoon and evening before the heavier snow arrives by Sunday morning.

Travel could be especially difficult, with long delays expected, due to snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph on U.S. Highway 395 near the California-Nevada line Sunday evening and Sunday night.