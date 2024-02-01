Laugh out loud with Inside Out’s Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone has comedy for all ages based in life lessons and experiences that will leave ticketholders in stitches.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Tahoe this Friday for one night only with 44 years of material “bouncing around” her head and a love for the sound of laughter and tickets are selling fast. Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino hosts the iconic observation comedian at the Stateline location: 15 HWY 50.

As a 19 year old with gumption and determination, Poundstone says she started from the Greyhound and traveled around living on the public transit like a rock band in a tour bus. Settling into a routine and starting a family gave her a different road to travel as a performing comedian but didn’t slow her down.

Known for her appearances in Home Movies, Inside Out and Interrupting Chicken, Poundstone said she has the best job in the world all because she loves the sound of laughter.

“If you think about it, it’s a pretty powerful experience to say something and people laugh.”

While she lets the audience fill her sails and lead the way most shows are “day in day out” but it’s never the same.

The craziest things ever experienced in her shows, she says luckily, both happened at the end and neither were her fault.

“I already did my job so it didn’t matter what happened,” Poundstone laughed as she recounted the time she fell off the stage at the end of the night.

Another time the M.C forgot he had to finish the show, so she and the entire audience went to the bar next door the venue to drag him back begrudgingly.

Among the outrageous anecdotes attendees are sure to hear a wide range of material for all ears to hear, discretion advised, ages 6+ are invited to attend.

In Inside out, an animated Pixar film released in 2015, she gives a spicy voice to an unforgettable character; Forgetter Paula helps remove outdated core memories in the movie surrounding human emotions.

The last time Poundstone was in Tahoe, her kids were youngsters making their own core memories.

“We went tubing and skiing. It was so cool. Thomas was so little he was learning French fries and pizza,” Poundstone walked down memory lane and told the Tribune her son is now 25.

“You’ve been excellent stewards of the Lake, the last time I was there it was so blue, to the best of my knowledge,” she bounced quips about tagging and tracking individuals to see trash habits.

“We should put tags on the locals and see how they live,” she joked “but, really we’re not always the best stewards of things. Santa Monica Bay is full of trash after a big rain because people are so stupid they think it’s ok to put their trash in the storm drain.”

Eager to come back to the Lake, although this time she’ll be solo. Poundstone commended the stewardship efforts in the Basin.

For tickets visit ticketmaster.com or the box office: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/39005F62BECD865D?_ga=2.267667213.2085205487.1706723822-447043207.1706723822