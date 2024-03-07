Laugh until your stomach hurts with funnyman Eddie Griffin at Harrah’s Saturday

STATELINE, Nev. – Join funnyman turned actor Eddie Griffin as he celebrates 34 years of doing stand up comedy as part of his Live and Unleashed Tour at the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows begins at 7:30 p.m.

There is an 8 ticket limit for this event.

Griffin is known for his unapologetic, “hella funny” storytelling. He performs Eddie Griffin Live and Unleashed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Eddie Griffin Live and Unleashed is also touring throughout the United States and South Africa.

Griffin started his career on-stage as a dare, but the joke wasn’t on him.

This is how it went down.

One night his cousin dared him to go on stage at Sanford and Sons comedy club in Overland Park, Kansas.

Griffin was told to perform off-the-cuff for 3 minutes.

Instead, Griffin successfully raised the room for almost an hour.

Then Griffin bought a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to make his dream of becoming a stand up comedian happen.

Since 1990, the funnyman has built an enormous following in stand up and on the big screen.

“Comedy Central honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time,” according to eddiegriffin.com . “He has conquered not only the stage, but the silver screen as well, appearing in over 50 films and numerous television shows. Griffin is a gifted actor, dancer, choreographer and singer in domestic and foreign territories around the world.”

Griffin is also a philanthropist in the arts and entertainment industry.

