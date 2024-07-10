Laughs, tears shared remembering MLB legend Tim Wakefield and wife at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Mark Killen, Kevin Millar, Cody Bass at the American Century Champion golf tournament opening day, July 10.

STATELINE, Nev. – It was just last year when former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy were dancing together, Boston Red Sox teammate, Kevin Millar, remembers. He shared that and many other memories during the opening day of the American Century Championship golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Tim had wanted to make a video because Stacy had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. At the time, he didn’t know it would be a video he’d be remembered by too.

Millar said just a few months later, Tim was diagnosed with brain cancer. Tim passed away October 1, 2023 and his wife, mid-February.

“Two of the greatest people you’ve ever met,” Millar shared.

Millar said while most pitchers don’t frequent the bench, he remembers Tim always on the bench giving the team high fives. “Timmy cared about people, cared about his teammates.”

Millar, as well as NBC Sports’ Gary Quinn, and American Century Investment’s Mark Killen shared tears and laughs as they exchanged memories of the couple at a press conference announcing NBC’s initiative to recognize the Wakefields’ legacy of philanthropy.

Honoring their love for Lake Tahoe, NBC is providing $10,000 to the South Lake Tahoe Recreational and Aquatic Center annually.

“With Tim and Stacy, it was always ‘what can we do for you?'” Quinn said, “That’s the kind of people they were.”

The initial donation will go towards two pitching machines for the new center when it opens in 2026.

“Tim and Stacy can smile down,” Quinn said, “knowing that it’s going to be the center piece of the community.”

Mayor Cody Bass expressed gratitude on behalf of the South Lake community. “It’s truly the health of all of us in the community.”

South Tahoe Director of Parks and Recreation John Stark said the pitching machines in Tim’s honor fit right in with the community. A recent community survey the city conducted found an indoor batting cage was at the top of many resident’s list.

Tim was considered a friend of the tournament and played numerous times. His last round was in 2023 where he came in 24th.

Spectators will see odes to the Wakefields throughout the tournament with players wearing hats with Tim’s number, 49. The number will lie stenciled on the fairway and flying on the green flag at hole 18.