Laure Tolstad wins inaugural Bob Baunhauser Award

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe and the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce awarded their inaugural Bob Baunhauser Excellence in Community Service Outstanding Volunteer award to Laure Tolstad for her work with the Phoenix Food Pantry and more.

Other volunteers strongly considered and highlighted during the awards program include Sherri Acri, Bob Harms, and Ted Turner.

“We thank them all for their generous service to our community. Without selfless people like these, the South Shore would not be as special as it is,” a Kiwanis press release stated.

Bob Baunhauser was a Kiwanian who during his brief lifetime looked for ways to help people without ever being asked. During the program, the audience was informed of some of those deeds and why he is still an important factor in the South Shore community’s lives today.

All volunteers who were recognized were nominated by South Shore community members and were selected by a committee.