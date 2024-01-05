Law enforcement agencies experience a ‘calm’ NYE

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Law enforcement agencies around the basin enjoyed a calm New Years weekend, according to officials.

“Overall, we had no major issues over NYE weekend,” South Lake Tahoe Police Lieutenant Scott Crivelli told the Tribune, despite large crowds they were “overall, well behaved.”

Over three days, Friday – Sunday, there were a total of twelve arrests. Five individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, two on warrant arrests, as well as one each for alleged illegal camping, trespassing, public intoxication, felony domestic violence and sexual battery.

Tim Hoenig of the California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe Area, reported parking proved to be a larger problem, stating their officers wrote 133 parking tickets over the same span of time and ticketed half as many moving violations. 67 tickets were written for speeding and other moving violations, with only one DUI arrest made by CHP.

Undersheriff Ron Elges of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported thirteen total arrests with only five occuring at the lake. Offenders were charged with trespassing, resisting an officer/disorderly conduct, battery on an officer, possession, and intoxicated pedestrian.

Washoe County reported three total arrests over the three days from the Incline Village substation, including an accidental overdose, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a non-injury accident.