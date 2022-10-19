Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event

Cooperating agencies for Lake 2o

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday afternoon regarding the return of this group to the basin.

“The South Lake Police Department is aware of the arrival of Lake20 participants this week,” the post said. “In prioritizing the safety and security of our community, our agency has partnered with surrounding law enforcement agencies for coordinated traffic enforcement from Wednesday through Sunday.”

The post included a photo of the cooperating agencies and added, “Additional agencies may include California State Parks and United States Forest Service law enforcement.”

Detective Scott Crivelli of SLTPD told the Tribune Wednesday that the cooperating agencies have planned a heightened structure of enforcement to avoid a repeat of 2020.

Crivelli said, “The group [this year] is expected to be here from Wednesday through Sunday and we will provide results of the weekend to the community soon after.”

During the weekend of August 12-16, 2020 more than 500 calls were attended to by officers. More than 200 were handled by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alone and more than 10% of those calls were related to the chaos the car enthusiasts stirred.