Deputies investigate report of man with assault rifle near Nevada Beach; find male with BB gun

Nevada Beach near Rabe Meadow

Ryan Hoffman / Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — A report of a man with a rifle near Nevada Beach Sunday turned out to be a BB gun.

Law enforcement received a report of a male suspect carrying an assault-style rifle near the beach around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges.

The call prompted the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District to take to Twitter warning people to avoid the area.

Deputies eventually located a male in nearby Rabe Meadows. It turned out the gun, which was designed to resemble a rifle, was actually a BB gun, according to Elges.

The scene was cleared and normal operations resumed in the area.

Nevada is an open-carry state, meaning the state has no laws that prohibit openly carrying a firearm.

UPDATE: Situation cleared at Lake Tahoe’s Nevada Beach

The scene at Nevada Beach has been cleared, according to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

Nevada Beach is clear…enjoy the beautiful weather! — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) August 18, 2019

ORIGINAL POST: Law enforcement on scene at Lake Tahoe’s Nevada Beach; public advised to avoid area

STATELINE, Nev. — The public is being asked to avoid the area around Nevada Beach as law enforcement responds to an unidentified situation.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District announced in a tweet that law enforcement was on the scene for a “situation.” The tweet, which was posted at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, asked the public to stay clear of the area.

Nevada Beach is a public beach and campground area owned by the U.S. Forest Service. It is located between the Stateline casino corridor and Round Hill on the southeast shore of Lake Tahoe.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information is confirmed.